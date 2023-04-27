A memorial service for Marianne Wooten Dunn who passed away April 18, 2023, will be held at Mulberry United Methodist Church on May 7, 2023, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Ted Goshorn and the Reverend Payton Stone officiating.
She was preceded in death by her father, John E. Wooten, her mother, Mary Faircloth Glenn, stepfather, Dr. John C. Glenn, her brother, John Wooten and her husband, Roy L. Dunn, Jr.
Born in Douglas, Ga., she grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla., graduating from Palm Beach County High School before attending Wesleyan College where she received her BFA. She studied at the Norton School of Art in West Palm Beach and the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She also studied for three years with noted Atlanta artist Quida Canaday.
Marianne began her career in art as a fashion artist in Atlanta, has been a courtroom artist and taught art classes and workshops both privately and at Wesleyan Center for The Arts. She was a dedicated teacher whose goal was to share and pass on to her many students the love of art and the inspiration that had been given to her.
She was honored by Wesleyan College with an Award for Outstanding Achievement in a Profession. Her work has been published in artist magazines as well as other publications, and her paintings have also received awards in various competitions. Giclees and reproductions of her work have been distributed worldwide. Numerous galleries carried her paintings, placing them in public and private collections.
She traveled often in Europe and Asia visiting museums, viewing art, sketching, and painting and gathering inspiration for future works.
She was a member of Mulberry Street UMC for 68 years, lending her artistic ability wherever she could. She was active in the UMW and a member of the Joy Class where she was one of the teachers for 30 years.
She is survived by her three children: Roy L (Chip) Dunn III, (Cathy), Forsyth, Gary P. Dunn, Macon, and Susanna Dunn Barnes, Marietta; seven grandchildren: Melissa Dunn Herndon (Jeffrey), Caleb Dunn (Claudia), Lindsey Dunn Harris (Alex), Philip Dunn, Caroline Dunn Clark (Davis), Jessica Barnes Chard (Justin), Cameron Barnes; ten great grandchildren: Cullen Herndon, Carlee Herndon, Olivia Harris, Ivey Harris, Eden Chard, Asher Chard, Axel Chard, Ellerbee Clark, Tyner Dunn, and Hudson Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mulberry United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart’s on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.