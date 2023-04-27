Marjorie Hodges, 87, of Forsyth passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023. A memorial service will be planned in the future.
Marjorie was born March 9, 1936, to the late Robert Tucker Hodges and Elizabeth Wade Hodges in Dublin.
Marjorie retired from The New Forsyth Inn after almost 35 years of service. She enjoyed reading, talking on the phone to her many friends, and watching NFL football. She enjoyed watching the Tennis Channel as well as playing tennis which she played until she was 75 years old. Marjorie always sought to have a walk with the Lord.
Marjorie is survived by, her daughter, Jackie Farmer of Forsyth; son, Jimmy Weaver of Forsyth; grandchildren, Charles Farmer (Erin) of Atlanta, and Caroline Davis (Ken) of Macon; great-grandchildren, Cooper Barrett of Macon and Marigold Aube-Farmer of Atlanta; and sister, Faye Fussell (Bob) of Montrose.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 W. Main Street Forsyth Georgia has charge of the arrangements.