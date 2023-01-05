Martha Elizabeth Caldwell entered the gates of Heaven on Dec. 28, 2022. Liz was born on Nov. 8, 1925, in Waynesboro. She graduated from Waynesboro High School and attended West Georgia College.
During her many years on this earth, Liz was a talented seamstress, a teacher’s aide in the Bibb County Schools, and a teacher’s aide for many years at the Academy for the Blind. She was involved in the Monroe County Hospital Auxiliary. During her children’s school years, she was always involved in their education, as a PTA member and president, room mother and chaperon.
Gardening was always her passion and love. She worked hard in the yards and flower beds, eventually becoming a Master Gardener. She taught Sunday School to teen-age girls and took on many other volunteer opportunities in the church and community.
But her true love and passion and commitment were her two sons, Larry and Craig. She was the best Mother ever and always saw that her boys received all they needed. Not only was she a giving Mother, but she taught her sons to be giving also. She truly loved them, and no matter the hard times and troubles, “Mother was always there.”
Elizabeth is survived by her two sons, Larry Caldwell and Dr. Craig Caldwell (Brenda), sisters Billy Holley and Dinky Slaton, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 29 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel in Forsyth. Graveside services were held at the Burke County Memorial Gardens, Friday at 1 p.m.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.