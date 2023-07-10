Mary Donna Murner Banks (Donna) age 77, was born June 10, 1946, to Albert Jefferson Murner and Mary Dunn. Raised in Forsyth, GA, the youngest of 11 siblings. Donna walked into the arms of Jesus July 8, 2023. Raised in a loving Christian home, she was a long-time member of New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr, Ga. She graduated Mary Persons High in 1964 and went to Crandall Business College in Macon. She married Haral Banks in 1965. When Donna and Haral were ready to raise a family, they settled in Forsyth.
Donna started her career as an administrative assistant working at the Monroe County Board of Education. Later in her career she became an employee of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, where she spent the rest of her career and eventually retired.
Beyond her professional career, Donna was known for her love for others. Some of her greatest joys in life were being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her acts of kindness and generosity will forever be cherished and remembered by all those whose lives she touched. As her husband aged, she spent much of her time caring for his health needs. After his passing in 2016 she stayed active and engaged with her many friends.
Donna leaves behind memories that will be cherished by her beloved family: Her children Michael Edward Banks of Forsyth, Ga., and Andrea Lynn Banks Metz (Rocky) of Nicholasville, Ky. Grandchildren Brandi Lee (Ryan), Jordan Banks (Lillie), and their mother Beth Banks, Whitney Cummins (Matthew), Morgan Fuller (Joran), Sierra Metz, Bailey Metz; great-grandchildren Wilder Lee, Caroline Cate Lee, Lainey Cummins and a brother, Troy Russell Murner of Macon, Ga., along with several sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna’s legacy of compassion and kindness will continue to inspire them throughout their lives. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Haral Banks, and siblings Leroy Daniel Murner, Lewis Alvin Murner (Jeneal), Ethel Louise Clark (Aurthur), Gladys Virginia Murner McCormick (Donald), Albert Jackson Murner (Dorothy), Emma Evelyn Murner Crutchfield (Ralph), Dorothy Mae Murner Walker (Guy), Robert Samuel Murner, and Brenda Lea Murner Hensley Taylor (Lewis)(Bob). Their lives were forever enriched by her love and unwavering support.
Donna loved the Lord and honored Him through her love and compassion for others. Jesus said “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” We trust the Lord Jesus that she is with Him today!
Services:
Visitation will be held Tuesday July 11, 2023, 6-8 pm, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel in Forsyth, GA.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 12, 2023, 11 am at New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr, GA.
The procession to Forsyth City Cemetery will be immediately after the service.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main Street Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.