Mary Mathis

Mary Nell “Nanny” Mathis, 85, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023.
Daughter of the late Doyle Roquemore and Clara Mae Edwards Williams, Mary Nell worked at the Trio Mill Manufacturing Company for over 30 years. She loved spending time with family and friends and reading the Monroe County Reporter. She also enjoyed watching Moonshiners, Young and the Restless, and Bold and the Beautiful.
In addition to her parents, Mary Nell is preceded in death by her husbands, Benjamin Amerson and Joe Mathis, her two sisters, Barbara Jean Pippen and Nancy Land, and her son, Charles Keith Amerson.
Mary Nell is survived by her children, Mary Darlene Amerson Hickman (Darryl) of Barnesville and Benny Amerson (Rhonda) of Forsyth, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held June 19 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Monroe County Memorial Chapel Monday. A graveside service will held June 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.
Please visit monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express condolences.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Georgia Alzheimer’s Association.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main Street Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.