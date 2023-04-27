May Mullis, 92, of Forsyth, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Funeral services were held Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Rogers United Methodist Church at 11576 Georgia Highway 74 in Forsyth, with the Reverend Eugene Barlow officiating. Burial followed the service in the Mullis Family Cemetery at 11422 Georgia Highway 74 in Forsyth.
May was born in Murphy, N.C. to the late John Henry and Sarah Phillips. She was a woman who knew the value of hard work. She worked at Walmart for 27 years and was also a long-time sales representative for Avon. A faithful member of Rogers United Methodist Church, May will be remembered by her friends and family as a great cook, and a loving mother and grandmother.
May is survived by her sons, Stephen Lee Mullis, of Houston, Texas and Thomas Keith Mullis (Linda), of Forsyth; six grandchildren, Christopher Nelson, Parks Lee Mullis, Jonathan Mullis, Sarah Mullis, Cindy Edwards (Justin), and Melissa Sanderlin (Bobby); 15 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Junior Phillips, of Gray, Georgia.
May was preceded in death by her husband, Parks Lee Mullis; siblings, Ruby Tippins, Cindy Conner, Babe Pennington, Maryjane Phillips, Margie Jansen, Lee Phillips, Elmer Phillips, Malone Phillips, Bo Phillips, and Raymond Phillips.
