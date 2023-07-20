Home-going Services for Melvin Lawrence were held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Forsyth, 95 W. Morse Street, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. Reverend Clarence Thrower officiated and burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery, 525 Hwy. 83 South, Forsyth, Georgia. Keep the family in prayer.
Melvin Lawrence was born May 14, 1947, to the late Henry Lawrence, Jr. and Susie Spivey Lawrence in Macon, Georgia. He was the middle child of three children.
Early Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, God called one of his precious servants to be him. Melvin was preceded in death by his brother, Milton Lawrence.
Melvin gave his life to Christ at a young age and was a long-time member of Tremont Temple Baptist Church, where he served on the Usher Board. He graduated from Ballard-Hudson (now Southwest) High School, a Bibb County School, in 1965. After high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Savannah State College in 1970.
In 1987, Melvin moved to Forsyth, Georgia, with the management program at Hardee's. Here, Melvin lived most of his adult life with his wife of 31 years, Catherine Bouie Lawrence. After marriage, Melvin joined Catherine and became a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church members, where he faithfully served as a Lay Leader until his death. Additionally, he was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Rotary International, Kiwanis International, Lion International, Prince Hall Free, and Accepted Masons, and a Review Panel Member of Monroe County Juvenile Court and the Monroe County Board of Education. Melvin was known throughout the community as a servant with a giving heart and would help anyone in need.
He dutifully served as the Director and Senior Center Manager for the Older Americans Council and Post 3 Council Member for the City of Forsyth for more than 20 years. There was not an instance of giving that Melvin did not involve himself with. So much so that in reflecting upon Melvin's life, a fellow city councilman acknowledged that Melvin would invite people to knock on his door to talk about their city concerns.
His passions included watching marathons of old westerns and sports, speaking engagements, volunteering, dressing up, and, most ironic, paying his respect at funerals. Melvin was a community pillar who received numerous accolades for his service.
In many of his speeches, he recited the poem "I Asked God," and it is evident that he sought to live his life by the poem's words. More specifically, "…I asked for power, that I might have the praise of men. I was given weakness, that I might feel the need of God…"
Melvin leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Catherine Bouie Lawrence; sister, Marvel Lawrence-Hosey (Kenneth); children, Lesley Crawford, Melva Jefferson (Dante), Tara Jones-Lawrence (David Mitchell), Tia Jones-Lawrence White (Jamar), Nicole Porter, Derrick Davis, and Jatori Bouie; 17 grandchildren; and one great-grandson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other devoted family and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, GA 31029 had charge of arrangements.