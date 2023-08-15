Michael Glenn Willoughby, known affectionately by friends and family as Glenn, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2023, in Macon, Georgia. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Mark Goolsby officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior. Burial will follow the service at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.
Born on September 6, 1969, in Forsyth, Georgia, Glenn was a beloved member of his community and will be remembered for his friendly nature and interesting character.
Glenn was a proud 1988 graduate of Mary Persons High School. He dedicated his professional life to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, where he served with distinction for 33 years before retiring. Glenn's commitment to his work was evident in his dedication and the respect he earned from his colleagues. His professional accomplishments were a testament to his hard work and dedication.
Glenn was a man of many interests, but two passions stood out above all others. He was an avid collector of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, a hobby that brought him immense joy and allowed him to connect with fellow enthusiasts. Glenn's love for his dog, Lucky, was also well-known. He took great pleasure in caring for Lucky, and their bond was a source of comfort and companionship to him.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, James David Willoughby and Artie Edwards Starr. He is survived by his brothers, David Willoughby of Macon and Andy Willoughby (Michelle) of Forsyth; stepsisters, Cindy Starr of Forsyth and Denise Rocus of Monroe County; stepbrother, Brian Starr (Jennifer) of Forsyth; and stepfather, J.C. Starr of Forsyth. Glenn also leaves behind his nieces and nephew, Chris Willoughby, Elizabeth Willoughby, and Courtney Willoughby, who will remember their uncle with love and admiration.
Those who knew Glenn would describe him as friendly and interesting. His warm personality and unique interests made him a joy to be around, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and in the many lives he touched throughout his life.
Glenn's life was a testament to the power of kindness and the value of individuality. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His passing leaves a void in the community that will be hard to fill, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he left behind.
In remembering Glenn, we celebrate a life well-lived, a man well-loved, and a legacy that will continue to touch lives for years to come. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire and comfort those who were fortunate enough to know him.
To express your condolences, please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 West Main Street, Forsyth, GA 31029 has charge of arrangements.