Nancy Cole Harvey, born on June 17, 1952, in Orlando, Florida, died at her home in LaGrange, Georgia on April 17, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell (“Russ”) and Nelle Cole; her brother, Russell Cole, Jr.; and her husband, Morgan Harvey. She is survived by her son Justin (Emily) and their children, Libby and Ryals; and her daughter, Ansley (Donny) and their children, Tristan and Camden; and her brother, Steve (Becky) and their children, Edward (“Ed”), Matthew (“Matt”), and Scott; and Russell’s children, Aleesta and Russell (“Rusty”).
Nancy grew up on the golf courses and tennis courts of Central Florida. As a teenager, she drove the hearse for her father’s funeral home business, so it’s no wonder she loved the “The Adams Family.” (Oh, the stories she told!) She followed her heart and independent spirit into a life of hard work at Harvey’s Plumbing and the family farm. A cradle United Methodist, she loved God and dedicated her life in service to others through United Methodist Women, Kiwanis, The Mentors Project, The Red Cross, and dozens of other charities she served. She was quick-witted, generous with her smile, and with the gifts we all came to expect when she arrived. She loved cooking, music and art, obscure trivia, travel, worshipping in church with her friends, Mel Brooks movies, and the occasional off-color joke.
Nancy was a biological mother to two children and an honorary mother to many more, including her son-in-law and her daughter-in-law, who both loved her dearly. She incessantly bragged about her children’s accomplishments, and she adored her grandchildren, attending countless soccer and baseball games, talent shows, and plays, and driving them to school and to birthday parties. She was “the cool grandmother” who introduced her grandchildren to classic rock and even took her granddaughter to a Rolling Stones concert, a cherished memory. In short, she loved the people in her life and did everything possible to make them feel love and comfort. She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nancy Harvey Scholarship at LaGrange College. Checks can be sent to LaGrange College, Advancement Services, 601 Broad Street, LaGrange GA 30240 or online at www.lagrange.edu/give
Visitation will be at Monroe County Memorial Chapel on Wednesday April 26, 2023 from 5-7pm and a memorial service will be at Martha Bowman United Methodist Church 500 Bass Road Macon, Georgia 31210 on Thursday April 27, 2023 at 1:30pm.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
