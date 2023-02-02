Albert Evans Jr. of Forsyth passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The family greeted friends, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with a graveside service immediately following, at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Reverend Larry Letson officiated.
Mr. Evans was born on April 15, 1940 in Cochran to the late Albert Evans Sr. and Bessie Hobbs Evans. His wife, Georgia Davis Evans, preceded him in death. Mr. Evans was a truck driver for over 47 years. Once retired he worked at the Recycling Center. When he wasn’t working at the recycling center he loved to tinker outside with different items. He loved to be outside. He was an amazing husband and father.
He is survived by his three children: Daughter Laurel Evans, Daughter Pamela Denise Peters, and Son Albert Eugene Evans. Grandchildren: Miranda Peters Hall, Jonathan David Peters, and Kristen Evans. He is also survived by six great grandchildren.
