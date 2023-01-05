Services for Annie Smith were held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Midway Baptist Church, 2095 US Hwy. 41, Forsyth, Georgia. Reverend Paul Watts officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery. Public viewing was Friday, Dec. 30. Freeman Funeral Home was in charge.
Annie Lillian Smith
- August 10, 1940 - December 24, 2022
-
-
- Comments
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.