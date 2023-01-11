Memorial Service for Barbara Newkirk was held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Freeman Funeral Home Chapel, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, Georgia. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiated. Freeman Funeral Home was in charge.
Barbara Kendall Newkirk
- November 20, 1948 - December 27, 2022
