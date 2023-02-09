Ben Rutland of Culloden passed away on Jan. 25, 2023. A memorial service was held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 in the chapel of Freeman Funeral Home. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley Officiated.
Freeman Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain. Low 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 4:27 am
Ben Rutland of Culloden passed away on Jan. 25, 2023. A memorial service was held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 in the chapel of Freeman Funeral Home. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley Officiated.
Freeman Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.