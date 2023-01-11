Betty Herndon Ivey passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Dr. Hambric Brooks will officiate.
Mrs. Ivey, the daughter of the late Clarence Herndon and Sarah Herndon Collins, was born on April 18, 1940 in Forsyth. Her husband, Bobby Ray Ivey, preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Mary Persons High School Class of 1958. She worked at Robins Air Force Base for 10 years and was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Forsyth. The job she liked best was being “Gunga” to her grandson Chris.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Greg Adams of Bolingbroke and grandson William Christopher Adams.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Meals On Wheels c/o First Baptist Church of Forsyth, 96 West Morse Street, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.