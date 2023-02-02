Charles Daniel Andrews of Macon passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. His wishes were to be cremated with no service. Burial will be private.
Mr. Andrews was born Nov. 16, 1938 in Forsyth to the late Thomas Carl Andrews and Jennie Clyde Harbuck Andrews. His wife, Mary Anne Williams Andrews, his sisters, Mary Wright and Gladys Fletcher and his brothers, William, Thurman, Carlton, Hugh, Irving, Bob and Bennie Andrews preceded him in death. He graduated from Mary Persons High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Andrews retired from United Parcel Service after many years of service. He was an avid fisherman. Mr. Andrews leaves behind many heartbroken nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
