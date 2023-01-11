Clarene Jenkins Pierson, 75, of Culloden GA, passed away on January 8, 2023.
Clarene was born on January 28, 1947 in Forsyth, GA to William Jenkins and Norene Jenkins. Clarene had a passion for fitness and education and earned multiple degrees including a Master’s and Specialist Degree in Health Education from the University of Georgia. She instilled the love of Physical Education in many students throughout Monroe, Bibb, Lamar and Upson counties. She was also a star basketball player at Mary Persons High School and a coach for many throughout the community.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Jefferson Pierson, son and daughter in-law, Jon and Amy Pierson, and two grandchildren, Claire and Jonathan Pierson, her brother Bill Jenkins, and her aunt Martha Flanagan. Clarene and Jimmy enjoyed traveling after their retirement and spending time at the beach.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at 2:00 with visitation for friends and family one hour prior to the service at The Culloden Primitive Baptist Church at 270 Main Street, Culloden, GA. Interment will follow at Pierson Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to APDA Georgia Chapter, Post Office Box 2287, Loganville, GA 30052.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.