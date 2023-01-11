Ethel Mae Perkins

Homegoing Services for Ethel Perkins were held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 82 Moore Road, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.  Pastor Rufus J. Whatley officiated.  Burial was in St. Paul AME Church Cemetery, Rumble Road, Smarr, Georgia. A public viewing was held Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Freeman Funeral Home was in charge.