Frank Leroy Goodwin of Forsyth passed away on January 8, 2023.
Frank was born October 11, 1959 in Denver Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Fern Arellono, Children Brian (Theresa) Goodwin of Oregon, Mike (Shelly) Goodwin of California, Markeda Goodwin of Oregon, Stephanie Goodwin of Texas and Arlena (Daniel) Arellano of Atlanta, GA, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Frank is also survived by a sister, Shirley Robles of California and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one great grandchild.
A Celebration of life will be held on January 21, 2023 at 2:00pm at Philadelphia Baptist Church in Forsyth.