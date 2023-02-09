Henry Walton Jones of Forsyth passed away on Feb. 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at a later date.
Mr. Jones was born Jan. 11, 1940, in Dublin to the late Charlie Alvin Jones and Mary Lizzie Bussell Jones. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Jones (infant), Alton Jones, Jimmy Jones, and Freddie Jones, and a sister Bernice Jones Jacobs. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne Tufo Jones of Forsyth, sister Linnie Moser (Jay) of Lake City, Fla. and sister June Jones of Forsyth; children, Debbie Coleman (Steve), Teresa Parker, Jeff Jones (Megan), and Chris Jones (Fonda) all of Forsyth. Grandchildren Rhianna Bradshaw, Stefanie Coleman Anthony (Lee), Jessica Coleman Smith (Clint), Matt Mercer, Brent Jones, Drew Coleman (Kaitlin), Zack Jones (Kathryn), Johnathan Jones (Kailee), Hailey Harrell, and Kayla Edwards (DeVaughn). Nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Walt attended Lanier High School where he enjoyed playing baseball for their team. After high school he went to work for Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he retired as an engineer after 40 years. He enjoyed all sports, but especially baseball and the Atlanta Braves. In the early 1960s, a favorite pastime was going to Macon Braves and watching Pete Rose play at Luther Williams Field. He loved playing golf and backyard badminton with friends and family. He was an animal lover, and one of his favorite pets was a bulldog named Petie, that he rescued from being hit by his train. He was a member of the railroad group of friends who met regularly for lunch, and the Monroe County Moose Lodge in Forsyth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Save A Pet Forsyth, or a charity of your choice.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.