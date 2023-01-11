James Harris Copeland, Sr.

James “Jimmy” Harris Copeland Sr, 88, of Forsyth passed away on January 4, 2023, peacefully while at home. Jimmy was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Plant City, Fla. to the late Benjamin Harold “Bo” Copeland and to the late Annie Lee Padgett Copeland. Jimmy is a 1954 graduate from Tift County High School. After graduation, Jimmy moved to Monroe County in 1956 where he got married, started a family, and worked with Southern Bell until he retired in 1988. Jimmy was well respected among his coworkers and known as “Smiley” due to always being upbeat and having a smile on his face. He also had a love for bluegrass music and loved to dance. Jimmy was also a longstanding member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where he regularly attended health permitting. Jimmy, a kindhearted soul who loved animals but most of all loved his family. Anyone who knew him, knew how proud and supportive he was of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved them fiercely and will be greatly missed.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Victoria Copeland, and siblings Shelby Jean Beasley, Wylene Thomas, and Johnny (Gail) Copeland, his children Jim (Beth) Copeland, Lee (Steve) Millwood, Beth (Mike) Selman, grandchildren Lisa (Chase) Hallman, Hannah (Eric) Smith, Kyle Millwood, Bo (Laura) Harris, Kristen (Jason) Cornwell, Annie (John) Williams, Michael (Heather) Selman, Heather (Johnny) Villanueva, Kellyn (Matt) Odom, Heidi (DJ) Wilson, and 22 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers Bobby Copeland and Billy Copeland, and the mother of his children, Elizabeth Gatliff Copeland who passed away in 1989 after 33 years of marriage.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donating to St Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now.
Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 7 with funeral following. Both visitation and the funeral was held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1671 Dames Ferry Road Forsyth, GA. 31029.
