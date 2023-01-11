James Michael Lummus of Monroe County passed away on December 30, 2022 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. James was a lifelong resident of Monroe County, born to the late Clinton R. and Margaret Joanne Lummus.
He is survived by his children James Michael Cooksey of Zephyrhills, Fl, and Jaimie Lynne Cooksey of Tampa, Fl, two Granddaughters, Deliah and Lily Cooksey, a sister Debra Hollar of Forsyth and a brother Ronnie Lummus of Griffin.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday January 21, 2023 at 2:00pm at Good Hope Church, 1161 Hwy 41 S., Barnesville, GA 30204.