Mr. James Augustus “Jimmy” Webb, Jr., age 76, of Forsyth, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Atrium Navicent Health Center.
Jimmy was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, to the late James Augustus Webb, Sr. and the late Mary Lou Bell Webb. Jimmy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was a licensed funeral director for 44 years and a member of the Academy of Graduate Embalmers. Jimmy was also a 1988 Who’s Who American Executive.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Goggans Webb; children and spouse, Dawn and David Evans, Jay Webb; grandchildren, Brooklynn Webb, Peyton Webb, Justin Harless, Thommy Harless, Matthew Evans, Brandon Evans; great-grandchildren, Avery, Thomas, Ainsley, Autumn, Johnathan, Shawn, Maizie, Malibu, Akia, Henry.
A memorial service for Mr. Jimmy Webb was held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Christ United Methodist Church with Reverend Debbie Lefevers and Reverend Renfroe Watson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 162, 417 Frontage Road, Forsyth, Georgia 31029 in memory of Jimmy.
