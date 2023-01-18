Mrs. Mary Alice Johnson, 95, originally from Baker County, Elmodel, Ga., passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning Jan. 10, 2023 at River Place Assisted Living facility in Forsyt.
Born Feb. 2, 1927 in Baker County, Mrs. Johnson spent two years at the University of Georgia and obtained an associate’s degree in Education before returning to the family farm in Elmodel.
“Big M,” or “Memama,” as she is affectionately referred to by her family and friends, was an eloquent lady and a business woman. Always dressed to a “T,” she enjoyed music, playing the piano and organ by ear for her local church in St. Mary’s for many years. She loved cooking and making sure everyone was happy. She did not have a selfish bone in her body. “Big M” loved to stay busy. She loved word puzzles, reading the newspaper front to back, and most of all, she loved life. She will be dearly missed.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm McRainey and Pearla Craft McRainey; her husband of 26 years, James Edward Johnson; one daughter, Alison Buffington; and one brother, Malcolm McRainey, Jr. Survivors include her children, Pete Godfrey, Jr., Gretchen Gail Sumner (husband Steve), and Bridget Crews (husband Tony); her grandchildren, Garrett Godfrey, Brittany Pelt (husband Charlie), Hannah Smith (husband Justin), Jared Crews, Kara Buffington, and Lesli Buffington; and her great grandchildren, Avery Pelt, River Smith, and Hazel Buffington; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was Friday Jan. 13, 2023 at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Waters Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by posting to her tribute wall, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.