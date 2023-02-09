Michael Wayne Frazier of Monroe County passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Larry Letson will officiate. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. They ask for no at-home visitors at this time. You may visit with them at the graveside memorial.
Mr. Frazier was born Sept. 24, 1946 in Forsyth to the late Mack Andrew Frazier and Samantha Elsie Lott Frazier. His brothers, Dennis Frazier and Cooper Frazier, Sr. preceded him in death. He retired from Georgia Power Company after 36 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Mr. Frazier is survived by his wife, Lisa Frazier; children, Dr. Michael Kristopher Frazier (Jaimie) and Dr. Matthew Wayne Frazier (Leslie Osborne); brother, Andy Frazier (Cindy); sister, Pam Frazier and grandson, Lane Kristopher Frazier.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to a charity of your choice.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.