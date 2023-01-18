Neil Welch, 83, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A graveside service was held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 with Elder Matt Yawn officiating. The family greeted friends before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Culloden Primitive Baptist Church, 4990 South Highway 83, Culloden, Georgia 31016.
Neil was born in Macon to the late Aoz Washington and Vera Mae Welch, and was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Welch; and his sister, Jo Carolyn Jones. He served 14 years in the Georgia National Guard and Air Force Reserve, and retired from Robins Air Force Base in Supply Management. Neil was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also loved to cheer on his favorite team, The Georgia Bulldogs.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Darrell Welch (Kathy), and Hal Welch (Amy); five grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Welch (Nancy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
