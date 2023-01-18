Samuel Fred Watson

Samuel (Sam) Fred Watson, 79, passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sam was born on Sept. 20, 1943, in Forsyth to the late Renfroe Edward Watson and Elizabeth Zellner Watson. After graduating from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth, he attended the University of Georgia where he was a trombone player in the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band, before proudly serving his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a technician at AT&T for 25 years, and after retiring from AT&T, he worked an additional 10 years for Sprint. He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was hiking in the North Georgia mountains, working in his yard, or in later years, riding his adult tricycle. He was an active member of the retirement community where he resided and took pride in helping clean up litter in the empty lots surrounding his neighborhood. In 2015, he was presented with a plaque by the mayor of Perry for service to his community.
He was an avid amateur photographer, who carried his camera with him on hiking expeditions and had a particular affinity for photographing waterfalls. He also enjoyed photographing wedding ceremonies.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of 31 years, Nancy Sankpill Watson; his stepdaughter, Diana Hunter of Woodstock, Georgia; his step-grandchildren, Crystal Hunter of Atlanta, Georgia, Preston Whisenant of Liberal, Kansas, Samantha Whisenant of Hays, Kansas, and Traci Antrim of Liberal, Kansas; his step-great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Elias, and Serenity of Liberal, Kansas; his siblings, Renfroe Edward Watson Jr. (Phyllis) of Forsyth, Georgia, Blanche Chapman (Ray) of Lilburn, Georgia, Betty Pierson of Culloden, Georgia, Janette Gray of Macon, Georgia, and Wanda Fordham of Macon, Georgia; his sister-in-law, Chrys Watson of Smithfield, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his brother, William Maynard Watson of Smithfield, Kentucky, and stepson, Tony Ray Whisenant of Liberal, Kansas.
A memorial gathering with Sam’s family will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 am until 11 am, immediately followed by a celebration of life memorial service in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home, Warner Robins, Georgia.
Please visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.