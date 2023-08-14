Peggy Jo Bond Morgan Beam, age 84 of Barnesville passed away Friday August 11, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 5, 1938 in Upson County to the late Ashley Jefferson Bond and Mary Geneva Wheeler Bond. She was also preceded in death by brothers Jack Bond, Jerry Bond, and Mickey Bond, as well as the father of her three children, Billy Ray Morgan.
Peggy loved people and enjoyed her days as a waitress at Falls View Restaurant serving catfish for over thirty years where she met some very special friends and customers. Peggy enjoyed sitting on her porch and waving at by passers and admiring the beauty of her yard. Peggy loved caring for others and would do anything for anyone especially her family.
Peggy is survived by her daughters and sons-n-law, Tammy and Eddie Hendricks, Tyrena and Don Davis, and Tonya Grammer; grandchildren Chance and Heather Grammer, Brailey and Jacob Efird, and Dawson Davis; great grandchildren Kaylah Grammer, Carsyn Grammer, Taylor-Mae Chandler and Lee Hand; great-great grandchildren Dylan Pasley, Hudson Kinney, and Everlee Hand, sisters-n-law Betty Bond Ledbetter, Brenda Bond, numerous nieces, nephews; and her beloved dog Riley.
Special Friends Dot Johnson and Olivia Barber. A big thank you to Eternal Hope Hospice and her caregivers Shelly Blevins and Marian Howard.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Liver Foundation in hopes to find a cure for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, American Liver Foundation, PO Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052, https://liverfoundation.org.
A funeral service was held Monday, August 14, 2023 in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin, is in charge of the arrangements.
