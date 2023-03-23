Mr. Ernest Ray Whitworth, 88, of Jackson, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Ray was born on Wednesday, June 6, 1934 to the late Lucius Edgar Whitworth and the late Ruby Loette Dickens Whitworth. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Whitworth; sisters, Virginia Jones, Lillie Cranford, Ann Freeman. Ray served in the United States Army and was a member of Rock Springs Church. He enjoyed woodworking, old cars, and yard work. He was a fan of NASCAR and University of Georgia.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean O. Whitworth; children and their spouses, Tim and Claudine Whitworth, Jo and Mike Groover; grandchildren, Anthony and Kristen Whitworth, Tara and Scott Albrycht, Alan and Dani Whitworth, Michelle and Chan Norman, Andrew Groover; great-grandchildren, Avonlea Whitworth, Haviland Whitworth; sister, Doris Mitchell, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service for Mr. Ray Whitworth was held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Providence Church at Rock Springs with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Interment followed at Rock Springs Church Cemetery.
