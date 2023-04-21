Ronnie Purser, 77, of Byron, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Church with the Reverend Richard Jelly officiating. Burial was private at Forsyth City Cemetery. Flowers are beautiful but the family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206
Son of the late Oland Hudson and Veola Moye Purser, Ronnie was a 1965 graduate of Mary Persons High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam conflict and retired from Graphic Packaging after 42 years of services. He was a member of First Evangelical Church and former member of Shurlington Nazarene Church of Macon.
Ronnie loved camping and fishing.
Mr. Purser is survived by his wife, Brenda Hoover Purser of Byron; children, Gene Purser of St. Louis, Missouri, and Becky Bateman (Tad) of Juliette, Georgia; siblings, Melba Gardner of Cumming, Georgia, Oland Hudson Purser, Jr. of Macon, Charles Purser (Trisha) of Forsyth, Georgia, and Patricia Land of Trussville, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his sister, Mabel Williams.
