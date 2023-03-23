Roy Walker, 69, of Prosperity, S.C., passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Forsyth City Cemetery with the Reverend Brian Moore officiating. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the residence of Randy and Shannon Bundrick, 216 Fricks Outlet Road, Chapin, South Carolina, 29036.
Son of the late Guy Franklin and Dorothy Mae Murner Walker, Mr. Walker was a retired veteran of the Georgia National Guard, 48th Brigade. He was honest. He would tell you what he thought. He was dependable. If he said he would be there or help with something, he did. He was trustworthy. He could be trusted in anything.
Mr. Walker was a member of ABATE South Carolina. He knew a lot about a lot of things. He loved the mountains and boat rides on Lake Murray. He loved muscle cars, music, camping, and he loved to ride motorcycles.
Mr. Walker loved his family and friends. He never met a stranger and had a great work ethic. One of his fondest memories was the double wedding of Roy and Sharon, and Teresa and Robbie on the courtyard at Lake Murray. The bond between them all lasted almost two decades.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sharon E. Walker of Prosperity, S.C.; children, Stacy Krogh (Mat Weber) of Warner Robins, Rory Lowe (Joey) of Forsyth, Daryl Walker of Forsyth, Chance Walker (Ashley) of Newberry, S.C., and Jacob Brzozowski; grandchildren, Devon Murdock, Stanley Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Abigail Walker, Deuce Walker, Daniel Walker, Nicholas Walker, Zayden Walker, Auden Berry, Ashton Walker, Cole Walker, and Nevaeh Walker; brother, Alan Walker (Rita) of Forsyth; sister-in-law, Teresa Saville of Prosperity; brother-in-law, Randy Burnette of Oklahoma and Patrick Burnette (Alison) of Irmo, S.C.; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Walker was preceded by his brother-in law, Robert Saville.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
