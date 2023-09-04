Sandra Ivey Mugg passed away on Sunday August 6, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. Sandy was born in Forsyth, Georgia on January 18, 1941, to Roy Carl Ivey and Ida Nell Lindsey. She graduated from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth, Georgia and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stetson University in 1962, and a M.A. and PhD in Psychology from Emory University in 1968.
Sandy met her husband, Gregory J. Mugg, at Emory University, and they were married in 1969. They eventually settled in Lakeland where they both held positions at Florida Southern College.
Sandy spent her professional career in higher education at Florida Southern College where she served as an instructor, and later as a full professor of psychology. She served as the Chair of the Department of Psychology until her retirement in 2003. As a child of the progressive era of equal rights for women, she added a new dimension to the Psychology Department creating a thriving center of academic excellence and student involvement. An exciting dynamic sophisticated young woman, she changed the stereotype of a faculty member. She interacted with her students as equals and always treated them as young adults.
She was revered by her students and respected by her colleagues for her compassion, sense of fashion and intelligence. Her commitment to academic accomplishment was recognized by her students, and she served as an outstanding role model, particularly to young women attending the college. Many of her students pursued advanced degrees in Psychology, but many others went into business, medicine and legal professions, numerous other walks of life. These students were her passion and her legacy.
She was recognized by her colleagues for her commitment and dedication to higher education and the improvement of the academic standards at Florida Southern College from 1968 to 2003 when she retired. She served on the prestigious Faculty Advisory Committee and numerous other faculty committees. She was designated Faculty Emeriti by the Board of Trustees of Florida Southern College upon her retirement in 2003.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Greg.
The service and celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at Grasslands Country Club on September 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.