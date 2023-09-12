Steve Gordon

Steve “Flash” Gordon, 68, passed away on September 8, 2023, after a long illness. He was born in Atlanta, Ga to the late Clarence and Edna Gordon. Steve was employed for 39 years with Georgia Power as a mechanic.
He was a competitive supporter and coach of the Dixie Little League baseball, Harley Davidson motorcycles, NASCAR and everything Dale, Sr.
He is survived by his wife Donna; sons Chad (Ami) Gordon, Jackson, Ga, Kevin (Kasey) Maxwell, Louisville, Ga, Andrew (Chrissie) Maxwell, Pine Mountain, Kentucky; sister Marian (Joe) Lewis, Toccoa, Georgia; 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Flash’s favorite charity: Georgia Power Co. Electric Kids, Attn: Jennifer Simon, 251 Ralph McGill Blvd, NE, Atlanta, Ga 30308.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the chapel of Monroe County Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chad Gordon officiating. Burial will follow at Old Dames Ferry Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. Georgia Power coworkers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West main Street Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.