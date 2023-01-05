Steven Edward Skinner went to be with his Heavenly Father on Dec. 20, 2022. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather of four and an active member in the church and community. Born on Feb. 9, 1963, in Okinawa, Japan, to his parents Fred and Mary Skinner; he is the third of five children. Steven married the love of his life, Wanda Skinner on Feb. 14, 1987, in Tallahassee, Fla. Steve earned his Eagle Scout in 1978 and joined the Order of the Arrow, following in the footsteps of his father. He graduated in 1981 from Valdosta High School and directly enlisted in the United States Army.
He joined the 82nd airborne division as an infantryman where he dutifully served his country for 27.5 years, including operation Urgent Fury. He earned many honor rolls in his service, including the Egyptian Parachutist Badge, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, NATO medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge, and Jungle Expert Badge. Steve was very active in his church, leading the Men’s ministry, heading up Sunday School Breakfasts, organizing Single mother oil changes, or doing repairs around the church. He was also heavily involved in Boy Scouts, volunteering for the last 17 years serving wherever he was needed in order to serve, train, and prepare the men of tomorrow.
Steven is best known for his servant's heart. No matter who needed help or where someone was, Steve would be willing and wanting to help them in any way he could. This not only extended to his Family, his Military comrades, his Scouts, or his Church family but to the whole community. As he was certified as a First Responder, EMT, and a volunteer Firefighter, and an NRA instructor.
Steven is remembered by his wife, Wanda, and their children; Courtney, (and significant other), Chelsea (with child) and husband James Brooks (children Paul and Rachel), and Michael (and significant other; daughter Journey). Preceded in death by parents Fred and Mary and son Matthew and survived by siblings Fred, Diana, Mark, and Nancy.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the church cemetery. Rev. Jeff Dean officiated.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Sanctuary Baptist Church, 12643 Ga Hwy 87, Juliette, GA 31046.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.