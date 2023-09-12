Sue Dale Bowen, 82, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m, Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Monroe Memorial Gardens.
Daughter of the late Jude Edward Dale and Megan Cantrell Dale, Sue was born in Canton, Georgia on July 19, 1941. She was a member of Cabiness Baptist Church and found joy in fellowship and welcomed each Sunday's service.
Sue will be lovingly remembered by her children: Charles Bowen (Cindy) of Forsyth, Georgia, Valena Bowen of Forsyth, Georgia, Donald Bowen of Forsyth, Georgia, Andrea House (Bobby) of Jackson, Georgia, and Allen Bowen of Atlanta, Georgia; twelve grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Donald Bowen; and son, Timothy Bowen.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West main Street Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.