Thomas Jones

Thomas Edward Jones, age 67, of Macon, Georgia passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Road, Macon, GA 31210, followed by a visitation in the Fellowship Hall. Rev. Dr. Ralph Hawkins will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church; Loaves and Fishes Ministry, 651 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31201; or to a charity of your choice.
Tom was born in Clearwater, Florida and grew up in the neighboring city of Largo, where he was lead trumpet in the Largo High School Band of Gold. He graduated from Furman University with a Bachelor of Science and Georgia Institute of Technology with Honors, earning a Bachelor of Science and a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a plant systems manager for Procter & Gamble, but his true calling was as a musician. He spent many dedicated hours leading the Celtic Brass at Northminster Presbyterian Church, arranging music for services, and playing trumpet and French horn for the glory of God. He also enjoyed participating in many community music groups and ensembles, including the Mercer University Wind Ensemble and Middle Georgia Concert Band. Tom was a contributor to the local community, working with Loaves and Fishes, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and Meals on Wheels. An avid duplicate bridge player, Tom achieved his Life Master ranking from the American Contract Bridge League. His other passions included gardening, rock collecting, coin collecting, planning family gatherings, and relaxing at "Peaceful Place."
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen Boyd Jones of Macon; daughters, Catherine Jones Moore and Allison Marie Jones both of Alpharetta; grandchildren, S/V and Jasper Moore; and his mother, Phyllis Bayly Jones of Largo, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Jones.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.snowsmacon.com for the Jones family.
