Thomas Martin Green, 24, passed away on June 7, 2023. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Sardis-Heard Funeral Home. The Reverends Jeff Grist and Scott Lawson officiated. A reception followed the service and burial was held after the reception at Monroe Memorial Gardens.
Thomas was blessed with a family who knew how to keep up with his wild ways. His parents, Gene and Robin Green, were the perfect role models for a boy who grew up with a passion for farm life and an unbreakable bond with his siblings, Noelle Lawson (Scott), Steve Green (Tammy), Jim Miller (Hazel), and Sierra McGrotha (Kenneth). Also left to cherish his memories are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Thomas's love for the farm began when he was barely old enough to walk. One of his first daily chores was feeding the baby calves at Green Brothers Dairy in Monroe County, learning the value of hard work. This passion for working with his hands led him to a career as a heavy machine operator for Heidelberg Materials, where he spent his days loving his job at the rock quarry on Highway 41 in Monroe County.
Thomas was a devoted father who loved his little “Pip Pip” with all his heart and soul, teaching her the importance of living life to the fullest and never shying away from a good mud puddle. Thomas's love for his daughter was truly the driving force behind everything he did.
When Thomas wasn't working at the quarry or spending time with his daughter, he could be found hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers through any mud he could find. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, embracing every opportunity to be adventurous, funny, and loving. He cherished teaching others to enjoy the outdoor life as much as he did. His friends will remember him as the life of the party, always ready with a laugh. Thomas was the kind of guy who could turn a boring fishing trip into an epic tale of adventure and camaraderie, and his memory will live on in the laughter of those who had the privilege to know him.
Thomas was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church. In past years, he enjoyed working with the children at Vacation Bible School and volunteering keeping up the grounds and facilities at the church. His favorite scripture was Psalms 42:1-3.
In true Thomas fashion, we can't end this obituary without a little humor. So, in the words of Thomas himself, "If you're reading this, don't be sad for me, because I lived a life full of love, adventure, and more laughs than most people get in a lifetime. Just remember to always take the dirt road less traveled, and don't be afraid to get a little mud on your tires. Go Big or Go Home.”
Thomas Green - the devoted father, the life of the party, and the best friend a person could ask for, may you rest in peace knowing that your adventurous spirit and loving heart will live on in the memories of those who were blessed enough to know you.
Please visit www.sardisheardfunerals.com to express your condolences.
Sardis-Heard Funeral Home, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216, has charge of the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.