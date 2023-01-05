Homegoing Services for Tommy Alford were held Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in the chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, 26 Brentwood Place, Forsyth, Georgia. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiated. Burial was at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Freeman Funeral Home was in charge.
Tommy James Alford, Jr.
- September 28, 1955 - December 16, 2022
