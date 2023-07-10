Virginia Querry

Newnan, Georgia, Virginia Morgan Querry, known to her loved ones as Virginia and a few as Ginny, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2023, in Newnan, Georgia, at the age of 82. She was born on October 2, 1940, in Savannah, Georgia. A memorial service will be held Thursday 12:00 pm July 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church 95 West Morse Street Forsyth, Georgia. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 in the Church.
Her life was a testament to the power of selflessness and the profound impact one soul can have on those around them. As a young college student, she spent a summer in Kansas serving as a missionary through the Baptist Student Union. It was her involvement with the BSU that led her to meeting her husband and together they were blessed to be a part of three church homes, First Baptist of Epworth, First Baptist of Forsyth, and Central Baptist of Newnan. She was a very active member of all three churches, serving on committees, teaching Sunday School and leading GA’s.
Always knowing that God’s purpose for her was to become a teacher, she began her academic journey at Savannah High School. She continued her studies at Armstrong College and Georgia Southern College where she earned a BS in Education/English. Later while teaching full time, being a wife and mom, she commuted to Milledgeville to complete her Masters in Early Childhood Education from Georgia College.
Guided by her calling, she became a high school English teacher and then an elementary school librarian in Epworth, Georgia. She later taught 5th-grade English and eventually found her true passion and gift as a beloved Kindergarten teacher in Forsyth, Georgia. In fact, Virginia taught Kindergarten in the basement of the Querry's home, even before public Kindergarten was established. However, her teaching did not stop with her school students. She developed programs for families in both Forsyth and Newnan who were learning English as a second language.
Virginia's journey was marked by two victories over cancer, a testament to her unwavering determination and indomitable spirit. Her resilience was an inspiration to all who knew her, reminding us of the power of faith, hope and prayer while encouraging each of us to embrace each day with gratitude.
Virginia is survived by her cherished husband, Bill, their children, Becky, Melvin (Dondra), and Matt (Christy) and grandchildren Gavin Hadley, Abigail and Will Lanham, Rowyn, Brooklyn, and Holden Querry. She leaves behind her dear sister, Gail Cowart, and sisters-in-law Nancy Stepp, Barbara Simmons (Stan), and Elaine Bohannon (Terry). She also has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who were touched by her strong presence and compassionate heart.
Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Claude Edwin and Vera Morgan, and her in-laws, William Young Sr., and Gladys Querry. The loss of her loving son-in-law, Brandon Lanham, added another layer of grief to her journey.
In honor of Virginia's unyielding dedication to serving others and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Carter Center (https://www.cartercenter.org/donate/index.html) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-lz-one-time). These charitable organizations were dear to Virginia's heart and shared the passion she had for making a difference and creating a brighter future for all.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main Street Forsyth, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.