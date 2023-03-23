Walter Otis “Bully” Ham, 92, of Forsyth passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, following a brief illness. Walter, or Bully as he was known to family and friends, was born in Forsyth on Sept. 27. 1930, to the late Douglas, Sr. and Ethel Bunn Ham.
Bully graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1948. He was active in sports and played on the basketball team. He was employed as a civil service employee for Warner Robins Air Force Base for 35 years. He also served his country for 35 years in the Georgia National Guard serving many of those years as a M/Sgt. He was an avid gardener, and he enjoyed starting every day working in his garden and sharing his produce with family and friends. He was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Gail (Hector) Mendez of Macon, Kathy (Don) Carter of Forsyth, three grandchildren, Morgan Mendez of Marietta, Clayton Carter of Forsyth, Leslie (Will) Battle of Milledgeville, sister, Ann Brown of Milledgeville, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ham; and siblings, Douglas Ham, Jr., Frances Richardson, Lucille Harwell, Charlie Ham, Ruby Richardson and John Ham.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 U.S. Highway 41, Forsyth, with Rev. Nathan Jackson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be given to New Providence Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Snow’s Funerals and Cremations @ Macon Memorial Park has charge of the arrangements.