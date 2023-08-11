William Mercer, a devoted husband, loving father, and respected member of the community, passed away on August 8, 2023. He was born on September 22, 1931, in Juliette, Georgia. William had a fulfilling life and leaves behind a lasting legacy.
William retired from the Bibb Company and previously worked at the Juliette Mill Company, where he made significant contributions throughout his years of service. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his craft. His commitment to excellence earned him the respect of his colleagues and superiors.
In addition to his professional achievements, William served his country honorably in the US Army. His time in the military instilled in him a sense of discipline and patriotism that stayed with him throughout his life.
Outside of work and military service, William had many passions and interests. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, cherishing every moment he had with them. His positive outlook on life and infectious laughter brightened the days of those around him.
He also leaves behind a grieving family including their children: Wanda Coggins (and son-in-law WD Coggins), Vanessa Beeland, Donna Sheffield, and Rachel Mercer. Their love for William is boundless, and they will forever cherish the memories they shared together.
In addition to his immediate family members, William is survived by five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren who brought immense joy into his life. He loved each and every one of them unconditionally and took pride in watching them grow.
In addition to his parents William is preceded in death by his wife Betty, who stood by his side through thick and thin. Their love was an inspiration to all who knew them.
A visitation will be held on August 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at East Juliette Baptist Church located at 183 J H Aldridge Dr. Juliette, GA 31046. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at the same location from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. William's final resting place will be at East Juliette Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
William Mercer was an exceptional individual who impacted the lives of those around him. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a dedicated professional, and a true friend. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory forever live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Please visit our website www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express your condolences.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel 86 West Main St. Forsyth has charge of the arrangements.