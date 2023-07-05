PASTOR’S CORNER
Isaiah 26:3 KJV: Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.
Zephaniah 3:17 The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.
Have you ever thought this was a bad day, and that day went into another day, and so on? Well, I did.
On Sunday, Jun 25 I went out to the store because my well had gone out. I went to buy a tank and stopped at the store to get a bite to eat; gladly, I wanted to make a salad because little did I know that would be what I would be eating the next few days.
I had a friend with me, and she said it was going to storm or was storming because of how dark it was for the time of day it was. We continued to shop and started home with what we thought was the answer to the problem.
There were many trees down along the way. People were clearing them off the road so they could get by. There was lots of debris from all the trees but no rain.
We turned to my street, and there was a tree down; it looked like live wires were down. We had to back out of the road and go six miles out of the way to come onto the street from a different direction. That is when we arrived home and found lots of debris and no lights at our house.
So now we had problems with no lights, no water. One light from a candle and our annual summer camp is in three days: Sunday evening, Monday, and Tuesday, and tomorrow was clean-up day.
Lord, the pool had debris; the grounds had residue, and still no well. If we repaired it, with no electricity we would not know if it was working.
The lights came on that afternoon and we tried to fix the well; it was late, so we went out to the well the first thing Wednesday and still had no water. The pump had burned out; still no water. It is hectic at this point.
Kids would be here in less than 24 hours without water. We were praying and calling. The first estimate was $2,500.
I thought I had no choice; I would have to do this. I asked the well repairman if I could pray about it and I would get in touch with him early enough to get it done that day as the camp was tomorrow.
I went to the store to try to buy a pump, and it was the wrong one. I needed to take it back. Where will I get one from? I texted a friend who called a friend who called a friend, and the rest is history.
We got a new pump installed. The water is working fine, and the kids are here. I want to thank God for all he does for us in our time of need.
What I learned from this is not to worry; put it in God’s hands, and He will take care of it.
Angela Johnson is founder and director of Reconciliation House, Inc., a ministry for women transitioning from incarceration back into the community and for their families. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at a place to be announced.